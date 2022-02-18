JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved a grant request to the Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday.
Western County Court Judge Michelle Fisher said the grant would pay for upgrades to courtroom sound and projecting equipment in her courtroom.
The grant would pay for additional technology, including new microphones with additional functionality, Fisher said. No matching funds are required for the grant, she said.
The grant is for $26,000, according to the resolution approved by the commissioners.
In other business
• Commissioners approved a resolution to conduct a rate analysis study for the county’s water and sewer departments.
The agreement will last from April 1 to Dec. 1, and will cost up to $15,000, with the cost split between the water and sewer funds, according to the resolution.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro said the contractor will work collaboratively with the county’s Department of Environmental Services to complete an assessment of the county’s rate structure.
• Commissioners agreed that letters regarding the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake should be sent to the county’s representatives in the state legislature and ODNR.
At a press conference regarding the potential transfer of the lodge to ODNR, Ducro encouraged interested parties to write letters to the state supporting the county’s positions.
• Commissioners approved several changes to the Ashtabula County Local Emergency Planning Committee. Thomas Despenes Jr., Jim DiDonato, Robert Jelf, Nicholas Johnson, Terry Moisio Jr. and Steven Murphy were appointed to the committee.
