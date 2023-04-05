JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved a grant agreement with the state at a meeting on Tuesday, clearing the way for the county to receive $14 million in grant funds from the state.
The grant agreement with the state is the next step in a process that started in 2021, when language was included in the state’s biennial operating budget calling for the sale of the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake to the state in return for enough money to pay for the outstanding debt on the facility.
A law passed by the Ohio legislature in late December, 2022, and signed by Gov. Mike DeWine in January, turned the $13.95 million that would have been paid to the county in exchange for the lodge to a grant.
Casey Kozlowski, president of the Board of Commissioners, thanked everyone who has worked on the agreement.
There is no firm timeline on when the county will receive the money, or when a decision will be made on how best to use the money to pay the remaining debt on the lodge.
In other business:
• The commissioners approved a request for proposals for new signage for county buildings located in Jefferson.
The county will accept proposals until April 28 at 2 p.m., according to the resolution.
County Administrator Janet Discher said signage at the county’s buildings has been a common complaint for years.
“We went through a signage project back in 2009, 2010, and we got some internal-only [signs] in the main courthouse,” she said. “The company that we got that from, ... that color’s no longer manufactured by them. and meanwhile, we realized we didn’t have enough external signage, so we just decided, a couple years ago, that we really needed to embark on a major signage project.”
• Commissioner J.P. Ducro said at a work session that OhioTT will start installing equipment to provide wireless broadband services to at towers in Cherry Valley and New Lyme townships soon, with additional equipment being installed soon in Richmond Township.
Ducro also said the county received three qualified respondents to a request for proposals for a county broadband project. A committee will review the proposals this week, then integrate the proposal into a grant application being developed by the county, he said.
