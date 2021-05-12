JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved a contract for the installation of a generator at the Board of Elections at a meeting on Tuesday.
The cost of the contract is not to exceed $54,206, and will conclude on Sept. 30, according to the resolution approving the contract.
The Board of Elections made a request for a generator last year after a power outage temporarily stopped early voting.
Grant funds will be used to pay for the generator. It will take up two to three parking spots in the county’s parking lot near the office, Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said.
Parts are delayed due to COVID-19, which is the reason for the Sept. 30 conclusion date.
In other business
• Commissioners approved listing some water distribution facilities for sale. A 1,900 foot section of waterline was installed in 1978, and is separated from the rest of the county’s other water systems, according to the resolution.
A public hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. on June 15.
• Commissioners discussed reopening county offices.
Kozlowski raised the issue, and said the adjacent counties have already reopened their offices.
“Lake County opened theirs [Monday], Portage County has been open since the beginning of the year, I would like to see our offices reopen,” Kozlowski said.
Several county offices are open to the public by appointment only. Kozlowski said he would like people to be able to walk into county offices again.
Commissioner J.P Ducro suggested consulting with the Ashtabula County Health Department before making a decision.
Commissioner Kathryn Whittington asked if the county department heads were in favor of the move.
Discher suggested giving departments some time to prepare for the transition.
