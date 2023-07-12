JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Commissioners approved funds for new vehicles for the Sheriff’s Office at a meeting on Tuesday.
Sheriff William Niemi spoke to the commissioners at a work session on Tuesday morning about the possibility of purchasing eight new Dodge Chargers for his fleet.
He said after this year, Dodge is not making a Charger with a police package.
Niemi said eight of his cruisers have holes in their frames, at the moment. They are all Chargers from model years 2016 and 2017, he said.
“This was an unforeseen circumstance,” Niemi said.
Since Sheriff’s Office staff discovered the issue, they purchased a film to be placed on car frames to prevent further issues, he said.
Commissioner Kathryn Whittington asked if the Sheriff’s Office was waiting for any other vehicles.
Niemi said the only vehicle his office is waiting for is a transport van.
The commissioners approved a $351,000 increase in the Sheriff’s Office budget in order to allow for the purchase of the vehicles.
In other business:
• The commissioners approved seeking bids for water-line improvements in Austinburg Township.
Bids will be opened at 2:30 p.m. on July 26 for the College Street and Route 307 waterline improvement project, according to the resolution approved by the commissioners.
• The commissioners approved a work authorization agreement with CT Consultants for work on the Coffee Creek wastewater treatment plant improvement project.
CT Consultants will provide construction administration and a variety of other services for the project.
