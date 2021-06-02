JEFFERSON — The commissioners approved a number of resolutions at a meeting on Tuesday relating to the Ashtabula County Engineer’s Office.
Some of the resolutions that were approved had been previously voted on and delayed, Commissioner Kathryn Whittington said.
The resolutions included bids for limestone, which were awarded to Capp Steel Erectors and Kinder Morgan/Pinney Dock, asphalt emulsion, which was awarded Russell Standard and Suite-Kote.
Commissioners also approved the purchase of 8,635 gallons of traffic zoning paint for the Engineer’s Office.
In other business:
• Commissioners approved a change order to the contract for work on the pool deck expansion project at the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake.
The changes to the contract include moving a junction box, removing a light pole and base and digging around unmarked utilities.
The changes increased the cost of the project by $12,782, and increased the time it will take to complete the project by 10 days, according to the resolution.
The project is being funded by the Lodge’s resort fees, Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said.
• An agreement for security cameras in the courthouse complex and old courthouse building was approved by the commissioners.
The contract will cost $44,000, according to the resolution.
