JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved a pair of work authorizations for water main projects in Harpersfield and Austinburg townships during a meeting Tuesday.
CT Consultants will map, design and bid a water main project on South River Road from Route 534 to Atkins Road, according to the resolution.
An hourly fee will be charged for CT’s work, to a maximum of $105,000, according to the resolution.
The county has applied for federal funding to pay for that project, according to Commissioner J.P. Ducro.
Another resolution approved work to map, design and bid water main projects on Route 307 and College Street. The project will run from a booster station on Route 307 to Poplar Street, about 5,700 feet, and along 850 feet of College Street, according to the resolution.
CT will also charge an hourly rate for that project as well, with a maximum of $67,000.
In other business
• The commissioners approved a contract with Kinder Morgan/Pinney Dock for 3,600 tons of limestone, costing $20.50.
The total price of the contract is not to exceed $73,800.
• A resolution accepting the resignation of Alec Raffa from the Ashtabula County Airport Authority, effective April 9. Ducro said the commissioners thanked Raffa for his many years of service.
• A public meeting will take place on June 14 at 1:30 p.m. regarding the retirement and re-employment of a county employee.
