JEFFERSON — On Tuesday morning, the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners allocated an additional $25,000 to outside legal counsel for the year.

Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the appropriation will bring the total the county has allocated to $40,000.

“If you recall, we set aside approximately $140,000 out of the prosecutor’s budget, in theory to assist us with these outside legals, so we have certainly, already, reserve funds to do this,” he said.

In other business:

• After an emergency was declared last week regarding an issue with the county complex’s generator, getting a replacement part could take as long as 10 months, Discher said at Tuesday morning’s work session.

She said the county could install a manual transfer switch and attach it to an external generator, but someone would have to manually switch the complex to the backup generator.

• The commissioners approved the contract for resurfacing a number of county roads for the year, with Karvo Companies Inc., of Stow. The contract will cost just over $1.1 million.

Tom Partridge, chief deputy engineer, said the project is expected to be done within a week and a half, as weather allows.

• The commissioners approved a resolution to clarify that rules for commissioners meetings also apply to other boards the commissioners serve on.

“It’s also going to change our procedure a little bit, as it relates to public notification,” Kozlowski said.

The county’s website, www.ashtabulacounty.us, will now have a more exhaustive schedule of public events the commissioners are scheduled to participate in, said Lisa Hawkins, clerk of the board.

