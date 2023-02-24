JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved the county’s general fund budget for 2023 after months of work.
Meetings took place in the final months of 2022 with the commissioners, county administrator Janet Discher, elected officials, department heads and an advisory committee to discuss budget requests from the various departments.
The commissioners also met with Discher multiple times at the start of the year, before the budget was settled.
The combined general fund budget for 2023 is $29.5 million, which includes $7.47 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office received the largest portion of the general fund budget at $9.58 million, $1.84 of which was from ARPA funds.
Commissioner Kathryn Whittington thanked Discher and the county’s 7 committee for their work on the budget.
“Janet works very diligently from right around September to February, March of every year, putting this together and looking for ways to make sure the county is spending appropriately, and not overspending,” she said.
The other commissioners echoed Whittington’s comments.
Discher said the budget includes a reduction in the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office’s budget to fund outside counsel, should the county need it, at the request of Commissioner Casey Kozlowski.
After the move was proposed at a meeting in January, County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole sent a letter to the commissioners and a variety of county elected officials and county offices, stating that the move would considerably reduce the number of projects upon which Prosecutor’s Office attorneys could work.
A letter from the commissioners, sent to the same recipients, called O’Toole’s letter misleading.
The reductions made to O’Toole’s budget removed three positions that had been vacant for months, according to the letter.
The letter states that county elected officials have the authority to decide how funds are spent once they are allocated, and O’Toole can fund positions and priorities she believes are important.
“Any communication implying that the level of service you will be receiving will be diminished by our actions is factually incorrect,” the commissioners said in the letter.
In other business:
• The commissioners presented proclamations to the Grand Valley and Pymatuning Valley Future Farmers of America groups for National FFA Week.
• The commissioners approved a resolution to rescind a resolution seeking bids for the Coffee Creek wastewater treatment plant, which was approved last week.
