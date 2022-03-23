JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved a contract with Union Industrial Contractors for rehabilitation of the Harpersfield Covered Bridge during a meeting Tuesday.
Earlier this month, the commissioners awarded the bid for the project to Union Industrial Contractors. On Tuesday, the commissioners approved entering into a contract with a maximum price of just over $6 million. Eighty percent of the cost will be paid by federal funds, according to the resolution.
The project will rehabilitate both the wood and metal sections of the bridge, said Tom Partridge, chief deputy engineer with the Ashtabula County Engineer’s Office.
The contract will last one year.
In other business:
• At a work session on Tuesday morning, the commissioners discussed the possibility of a new building for the Ashtabula County Juvenile Court.
Commissioner Kathryn Whittington said the county had received $500,000 for the project, and she would like to look at one of the buildings that had been discussed with Juvenile Court Judge Albert Camplese.
Whittington said she wants to make sure a proposed new building for the court will meet the needs of the Juvenile Court.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro said they have looked at multiple properties and one has great opportunities associated with it.
“I think it’s worth looking into,” he said.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski suggested having the building appraised.
The location of the building was not announced at the work session.
• The county’s updated comprehensive land-use plan will be on next week’s agenda for a vote. A public hearing on the plan took place last week.
• The commissioners approved a resolution to allow the county to participate in the Ohio Department of Transportation’s road salt contract for 2022. It allows the county to purchase salt from the company that receives the state’s road salt bid at the price agreed to by the director of ODOT, according to the resolution.
