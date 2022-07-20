JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved a re-plat of the Ashtabula Towne Square property during a meeting Tuesday.
One subplot of the property, located at the east end of the mall, was divided into two sub-plots, one covering 2.2 acres, and another covering .7 acres. The parcel was re-platted in 1993 to create a pair of sub-plots, and re-platted again in 1996 to create a third, according to the resolution approved by the commissioners on Tuesday.
Two new members were appointed to the Ashtabula County Airport Authority Authority. Barbara Ford will fill a vacancy on the board, with her term ending in April of 2026, and Mark Stackhouse will fill a vacancy, with his term ending in April, 2023.
The two new members fill vacancies created by the resignations of Alec Raffa and John David Price Jr., respectively.
In other business:
• At a work session on Tuesday morning, the commissioners discussed the hiring of a firm to manage the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said after a group of people met with various firms, the consensus choice was Julian and Grube.
“Most counties throughout the state of Ohio are using a firm to help them in administering these ARPA allocations,” Kozlowski said.
Four firms were interviewed.
“There really was one leading contender among all of them, and that was Julian and Grube,” Kozlowski said.
The county already has an existing relationship with the firm, he said.
Other counties are setting a contractual maximum cost for a firm’s services, with an end date close to the expiration of the ARPA funds, County Administrator Janet Discher said.
Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole said Julian and Grube’s presentation was impressive.
• The commissioners approved an agreement with the Ohio Public Works Commission for work on the Route 307 and College Street water line replacement project.
The project would replace 7,500 linear feet of 12 inch waterline, 480 feet of 14 inch water line, a number of valves and hydrants.
The estimated project cost is $1,192,400, with the county receiving $350,000 in grant funds and $150,000 in loan funds. The balance of the project cost will be paid by local revenue, according to the resolution approved by the commissioners on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.