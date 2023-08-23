JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County will lease the building at the 4540 Park Avenue in the city of Ashtabula from the Move Church, for $2,000 per month starting in September.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the building will be used for the county court’s Connections Center, which is currently located at the former Youth Detention Center. The YDC was significantly damaged by a water main break in February.
The lease will run for two years.
The Ashtabula County Juvenile Court has also had to move its operations, and the county recently agreed to purchase the Key Bank Building on Main Avenue in Ashtabula, for the use of the court. The city of Ashtabula, which sold the building to the county, will be relocating to a number of buildings on the north end of Main Avenue.
In other business:
• Miriam Walton, executive director of the Ashtabula County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board, announced that Kaitie Park Hart has been appointed as her successor by the MHRS board.
Park Hart currently serves as the MHRS director of operations.
Walton said Park Hart has been with the organization for 10 years.
Walton said she plans to retire in March.
Walton also briefed the commissioners on some changes caused by the recent state budget bill.
The bill gave the MHRS Board some flexibility on the size of the board.
She said the board currently has 14 seats, and but the board usually has 10 to 11 of those seats filled, and at the moment, due to resignations, there are only seven members.
All three commissioners voiced approval for reducing the number of board members to nine.
Walton said the only concern the board had was, if there were a quick series of resignations, it would bring the number of members on the board to a very low amount.
• The commissioners approved a resolution to resolve a dispute between the county and the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, regarding medical expenses relating to a deputy’s accident while on-duty.
The commissioners agreed to pay $2,500 plus half of the court costs in the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.