JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Commissioners approved bids for aggregate and asphalt.\ on Tuesday.
Kinder Morgan and Capp Steel received bids for aggregate after delivering the low bids for various types of stone for the County Engineer’s office.
Kinder Morgan submitted bids of just over $150,000 for 8,500 tons of various types of aggregate. Capp Steal submitted a bid for $274,875 for 12,500 tons of aggregate.
Bids for the project were opened last week.
Allegheny Mineral Corp. and Tom Robinson Trucking Inc. also submitted bids.
Suit-Kote was awarded the bid for various types of asphalt emulsion at just over $200,000, and Russell Standard Corp. was awarded bids iof just under $480,000.
In other business
• The commissioners decided to move forward with replacing signage in county offices.
County Administrator Janet Discher said newly elected officials had reached out to the commissioners office about having new signs produced with their names on them. The color the county previously used for signs has been discontinued, she said.
The commissioners discussed whether or not all of the county’s signage should be updated, before agreeing to move forward with redoing all of the signage in county offices.
