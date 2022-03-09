JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved a bid for work on the Harpersfield Covered Bridge at a meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
The project was awarded to Union Industrial Contractors, for a price of $6,057,260.50. One other company, Ruhlin, submitted a bid for $6,904,428.80. The estimated cost of the project was $5,625,000.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro said it is great to have local contractors that were able to win the contract.
“That’s a big project, and obviously, an important historical and tourism piece in Ashtabula County,” Ducro said.
Tom Partridge, chief deputy engineer with the Ashtabula County Engineer’s Office, said the covered bridge and the steel truss bridge would both be rehabbed as part of the project.
“The bridges that are there are going to remain, but they’re going to get all-new substructures, meaning the concrete beneath the piers, the abutments are all being replaced,” Partridge said. “We’re doing certain things to both bridges to carry them into the future, hopefully for quite a bit of time.”
Partridge said there will be sidewalks on both sides of the bridge once the project is complete. The steel bridge will be galvanized instead of painted, as well, Partridge said.
The project completion date is Dec. 31, 2023, Partridge said.
The Ashtabula County Engineer’s Office is working with the Ohio Department of Transportation, Partridge said. ODOT is planning construction at the intersection of Routes 534 and 307 later this year.
“Before they make plans to shut highways down, they are going to coordinate with the bridge project to minimize traffic problems,” Partridge said. The biggest issue is making sure emergency vehicles can get through the area, he said.
In other business
• Commissioners approved a procurement policy for Ashtabula County at Tuesday’s meeting.
The policy is intended to establish procedures for the procurement of supplies, equipment, construction and services.
Copies of the policy will be sent to county elected officials and department heads.
Ducro thanked the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office for the work they did on the policy.
• Commissioners approved a resolution to provide dispatching services to South Central Ambulance District, the Jefferson Fire Department and Jefferson Emergency Rescue Department, and fire departments for the townships of Ashtabula, Austinburg, Dorset, Hartsgrove, Morgan, Pierpont, Saybrook, Trumbull and Windsor, according to the resolution.
The agreement covers 2022.
