JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Commissioners terminated a contract with Suit-Kote Corporation and entered into a contract with Russell Standard Corporation after material supplied by Suit-Kote did not perform to expectations, according to a resolution approved by the commissioners on Tuesday.
In April, the commissioners entered into a contract with Suit-Kote to provide the County Engineer’s Office with asphalt emulsion. According to the resolution approved at a meeting on Tuesday, the emulsion Suit-Kote was contracted to provide was not performing to expectations and will not perform for county paving projects.
Both sides are in agreement on terminating the contract.
The commissioners awarded the contract to Russell Standard as the next lowest bidder, with a maximum price of $464,800, according to the resolution.
Suit-Kote had been contracted to provide the emulsion for no more than $439,070.
In other business:
• The commissioners approved allocating an additional two percent of the delinquent property, personal property, and manufactured and mobile home taxes and assessments to the Ashtabula County Land Bank.
“This will modify the fee that’s currently assessed, which is at three percent, it will go to a total of five percent,” Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said. “It should be noted that this kind of changes the internal formula, it’s not necessarily a new assessment above and beyond what’s collected.”
The move has been talked about at land bank meetings for several months, he said.
“This will provide some additional funds to the land bank, to support land bank endeavors,” Kozlowski said.
• The commissioners accepted a bid from Hugh’s Excavating, of Conneaut, to demolish a pair of buildings, one in Orwell and one in Geneva. Hugh’s Excavating submitted the low bid for the demolitions, at $28,221.
Adams Services, of Austinburg, also submitted a bid of $28,700 for the project.
