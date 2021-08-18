JEFFERSON — On Tuesday afternoon, the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to apply for up to $10 million in grant funds to improve broadband access in areas of the county.
The grant funds, which would be provided through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Broadband Infrastructure Program, would allow for fiber cable to be installed along a number of state routes in southern areas of the county, Commissioner J.P. Ducro said at a work session on Tuesday morning.
“This would be for a project on the eastern half of the county, to run from Pierpont essentially down to Trumbull County, then across [Route] 322 to Route 11, and then up [Route] 193 to Dorset, on Footville-Richmond [Road] across to [Route] 7,” Ducro said.
On the western side of the county, fiber cable would be run on telephone poles in areas of Hartsgrove, Trumbull, Rome, Morgan and Austinburg townships. The project would serve approximately 4,650 customers, Ducro said.
The resolution passed on Tuesday states the county will commit $500,000 in matching money to the grant. Ducro said the match would be paid for with American Rescue Plan Act funds. If that money cannot be used for grant matching funds, economic development funds could be used, he said.
In addition to the grant and matching funds, the project would include around $5 million in private investment from in-kind contributions, he said.
Ducro said the county has received letters of support from all or almost all of the townships that would be impacted by the project, as well as the Eastgate Council of Governments and Sen. Rob Portman’s office.
“If we’re awarded [the grant] we’ll find out in November,” Ducro said.
The project would impact a lot of households and lay the groundwork for future expansion, Ducro said.
“We’re very hopeful that grant will be awarded,” Ducro said. “This is step one.”
