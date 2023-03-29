JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding with Ashtabula County Public Defender Inc., to transfer funds to the county’s public defender office during a meeting Tuesday morning.
The funds, $50,000, will be used for the Ashtabula County Public Defender for litigation support, expert witness fees, extraordinary litigation expenses, client support and transportation, and office facilities and supporting technology, according to the resolution approved by the
Ashtabula County Public Defender Inc. is a corporation that formerly oversaw the county’s indigent defense services, before the commissioners created the current Ashtabula County Public Defender’s office.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the corporation is winding down its operations after the change, and wanted to allocate most of its remaining funds to the Public Defender’s Office.
The county started the process of moving indigent defense to an official county office in 2021, Commissioner Kathryn Whittington said.
In other business:
• Beth Miller, a resident of Schenley Road in Ashtabula Township, spoke at a work session about issues with homelessness in the area.
“I have no answers for this, but ignoring this problem is only hurting citizens, neighborhoods,” she said.
Miller said she has spoken to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Ashtabula Township Park Commission and the Ashtabula Township Trustees. Her main area of concern was homeless people in the area of Indian Trails Park, along the Ashtabula River.
“I have friends that used to hike down there with their kids,” Miller said. “They won’t go down there anymore.”
Miller expressed concerns about trespassing taking place in the area.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro said he has participated in a number of meetings regarding the issue, and he lives and owns businesses in an area that is frequented by the homeless.
• The commissioners approved the sale of $4.3 million in bonds to fund renovation and expansions to the county’s Job and Family Services building, located in Ashtabula Township.
