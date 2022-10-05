JEFFERSON — The commissioners approved an agreement with Signature Health to have “Nalox-boxes” installed in various county offices.
Boxes containing naloxone will be installed next to AEDs located at the Prosecutor’s Office Civil Division, main courthouse, old courthouse building, Ashtabula County Environmental Services, Emergency Management Agency and Adult Probation offices, according to the resolution approved on Tuesday.
The boxes will be maintained at no cost to the county, and the county will immediately inform Signature Health if they need maintenance, according to the resolution.
The boxes are an automated distribution mechanism for naloxone, which can be used to reverse opioid overdoses.
In other business:
• The commissioners will act on a resolution calling for federal legislators to implement a law to limit how long railroad crossings can be blocked next week.
The commissioners discussed a proposed resolution last week after a member of the public reached out with concerns regarding blocked crossings near his home.
Recently, the Ohio Supreme Court invalidated the state’s law that limited how long stopped trains could block crossings. The ruling stated that federal law overruled the state statute in this case.
• Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said even after an Andover village annexation request was withdrawn last week, another request could be forthcoming, for one parcel this time.
