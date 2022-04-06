JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement with the PennOhio Corporation for the county’s annual tire amnesty collection event during a meeting Tuesday.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said this year’s event will take place on May 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds.
The first four tires are free to dispose of for county residents, Kozlowski said. Beyond that, each tire costs $1 to dispose of, to a maximum of 10 tires.
The event is for county residents only, Kozlowski said.
An estimate from last year’s event put the total number of tires collected at around 4,000.
The agreement approved on Tuesday lasts until the end of 2022.
Kozlowski said the county generally partners with other communities after the event as well.
The commissioners also approved a contract between the Ashtabula County Sheriff and the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association for secretaries, clerical specialists, maintenance employees and cooks.
Raises will be effective Feb. 25, but the contract will be effective retroactive to Jan. 1, Kozlowski said.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro voted against the contract.
“While I very much appreciate the hard work of everybody within this bargaining unit that is represented, my vote is strictly a reflection on the bonus payout compensation that’s a part of this contract not being equitable with what many of the other [people with] similar job description responsibilities throughout the county have received in compensation,” he said. “Therefore, I could not vote favorably for it.”
Ashtabula County Administrator Janet Discher said there should be one more contract for the commissioners to approve for this contract cycle.
