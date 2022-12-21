JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved a temporary general fund budget for the upcoming year on Tuesday.
The total general fund temporary budget is just under $7 million, with about $2.5 million of that figure going to personnel expenses.
The largest single expenditure in the temporary budget is for the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, at just under $2 million, about half of which is for personnel expenses.
In the past, the commissioners have approved the full annual budget in March.
The commissioners also approved the non-general fund appropriations for 2023 on Tuesday. Those funds total $108.5 million, $27.1 of which is for personnel expenses.
In other business:
• Northwest Ambulance District Administrator Vince Gildone and South Centeral Ambulance District EMS Chief Shaun Buehner spoke at a work session on Wednesday morning regarding a bill passed by the Ohio legislature during the lame duck session.
Buehner said the language eliminates continuing education instructors, assistant EMS instructors, and continuing education sites.
Paramedics and EMTs would be required to go to a chartered EMS school, Buehner said.
“In the state of Ohio, there are ... 92 accredited training programs in the state of Ohio,” he said. “Only 30 are paramedic level, in the state.”
Fifty-five counties in the state don’t have training facilities in their county, under the new law, Buehner said.
Currently, training is being done in-house, with equipment and ambulances that paramedics and EMTs would use in an actual emergency, he said.
Buehner said the hope is to have the legislature pass a new bill to change the requirements back.
“We’ve made numerous phone calls to legislators, and they’ve all told us the same thing,” Gildone said.
“This thing was 500-some pages long, they didn’t look at every single thing that was in there.”
The change would theoretically make it easier for people from out-of-state to come into Ohio and continue in their professions, he said.
“I’m thinking, shouldn’t we try to raise the states around us to a higher level, instead of lowering our standards?” Gildone said.
• A hearing will take place on Feb. 28, 2023, on the proposed annexation of a 5.75-acre property in Geneva Township into the city of Geneva. The commissioners acknowledged receiving the petition on Tuesday.
Clerk of the Board Lisa Hawkins said she will send the petition to the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
