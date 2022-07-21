Last week, the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners attended a bill signing at Gov. Mike DeWine’s residence.
The bill, H.B. 377, directs $500 million in funding to Ohio’s 32 Appalachian counties, according to a press release from the commissioner’s office.
“We sincerely thank Governor DeWine for signing House Bill 377 into law and prioritizing these investments for our region,” Commissioner J. P. Ducro said in the release. “I am appreciative of the efforts of all involved, as this assistance has a huge economic impact on Ashtabula County.”
The commissioners also spoke with Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik and John Carey, director of the Governor’s Office of Appalachia, on how the funds would be administered.
“This legislation brings much-needed funding to Appalachian counties across the State of Ohio,” Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said in the release.
“We are grateful and fortunate to receive this funding on a local level and will utilize these dollars to greatly benefit Ashtabula County’s financial well-being.”
Of the $500 million, $50 million in grants will be available for planning projects, and $450 million will be available to implement projects to rejuvenate the region and stimulate economic growth.
“Many thanks to Representatives Thomas Hall and D.J. Swearingen and the General Assembly, including our lawmakers in sponsoring the bill,” Commissioner Kathryn Whittington said in the release.. “I am grateful to be a witness of the signing of HB 377. These dollars will support our local initiatives to rebuild economies and enhance our quality of life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.