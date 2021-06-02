Commissioners announce details for new jail

JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners formalized plans to pay for the proposed new county jail on Tuesday.
Commissioners approved a resolution to place a .5 percent criminal justice sales tax on the November ballot at their meeting. The funds from the sales tax would be used to construct and staff a new jail and pay for additional law enforcement.
If voters approve the sales tax increase, the county’s sales tax will be equal to or lower than sales taxes in 59 of Ohio’s 88 counties, according to the resolution.
Public hearings will be July 7 at 1 p.m. and July 14 at 6 p.m., according to the resolution.
After the meeting, a press conference was held by commissioners. They were joined by Sheriff’s Office personnel, county law enforcement and elected officials.
At the press conference, Commissioner J.P. Ducro said doing nothing is not an option, and that the county needs a new facility.
“In the months ahead, we will be reaching out to the community at-large, individuals as well as small and large groups, to share all components of this plan, the history behind how we got here and the vision of what this project seeks to accomplish,” Ducro said.
Planning for a new facility started in 2015, Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said.
“This will be an opportunity where we will be able to move into a state-of-the-art facility that meets the needs of our county,” Kozlowski said. The proposed jail will meet the county’s needs years in the future, he said.
A website will be launched for the project soon, Kozlowski said.
Sheriff William Niemi said public safety is his primary concern and more funds are needed to ensure that.
Lt. Jim Kemmerle, who has been working on the jail project for some time, said the current jail facility is incapable of addressing the opiate crisis. Kemmerle previously served as the jail administrator.
“Every step we’ve made, it’s been encouraging to look back and say we’ve never gotten this far, and I’m very proud to say that right now, we’ve never gotten this far,” Kemmerle said. “We’re ready to bring it to the voters. We’re ready to present those facts to the voters, and hopefully our voters will make an informed decision and vote in favor of this project.”
Funds from the sales tax would pay for an additional six deputies, Commissioner Kathryn Whittington said.
The location of the proposed jail still hasn’t been released. Whittington said the proposed location would be announced before voters have to make their decision on the sales tax. Commissioners have previously said the facility would be located in the “Jefferson area.”
After the facility is paid for, commissioners may decrease the sales tax, but some amount of it would still be necessary to pay for the staffing and maintenance of the jail as well as additional deputies, Kozlowski said.
“It would be our goal that once we’re able to cover the cost of the facility, that we’d be able to lower the obligation that we’ve asked of the local taxpayers,” Kozlowski said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.