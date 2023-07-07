JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners met with members of the Ashtabula County Airport Authority to discuss funding and air ambulances on Thursday afternoon.
Richard Morrison asked the commissioners what their thoughts on the Northeast Ohio Regional Airport.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro said the Morrison family allowed the county to have an airport.
“The airport funding has increased significantly over the lifespan of the airport,” he said.
This year, the airport has received the second-highest amount of financial support it has ever received, after last year, Ducro said. Last year’s funding was higher due to an influx of federal funds.
Morrison said the funding the airport is receiving from the county is insufficient.
“Without the Robert S. Morrison Foundation and the Richard S. Morrison Foundation and the MFG Foundation, and Dwight Bowden, the airport would go down,” he said.
He said the airport is being run on a shoestring budget.
“They cut everything that they can to try to make ends meet, so it’s not sufficient,” Morrison said. “You’ve got a class act out there and you should run it like that, and companies would notice it.”
He said his family wants to continue to support local projects, but he does not think the commissioners buy into supporting the airport.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said he supports the airport.
“I don’t think our support of the airport should be defined by the allocation we provide,” he said.
Every department funded by the county probably wants more money, Kozlowski said.
Morrison asked how much the county brought in five years ago.
In 2018, the county made $23.4 million, and is estimated to bring in $27 million this year, County Administrator Janet Discher said.
Kozlowski asked when the airport will get to a point of sustainability.
Morrison said it will not happen.
“It’s like saying, the Cleveland Orchestra, we want to make it on ticket sales, it isn’t going to happen,” he said.
Morrison said what counts is how much the county commits to the airport.
“Your commitment to the airport is by defined your level of contribution,” he said.
Kozlowski said the airport spends a lot of money on legal counsel and a lot of money on engineering.
“When we decide to allocate funds, I’m not going to allocate funds if I don’t have confidence perhaps in what all that money is going to be spent on,” he said. “If I have some concerns, I may not allocate all those funds that have been requested. And I would argue there are some modifications the airport could make that gets us on a path to where we don’t need additional money.”
Morrison said one of the main roles of the commissioners is to enhance and improve the county.
“And that would be judged by the revenue base,” he said.
The commissioners are not doing their job in enhancing the county’s attractiveness so revenue base grows, Morrison said.
Kozlowski said he is proud of the work the commissioners have done financially at the county.
“What I’m asking for, requesting, and I’m just a citizen, I want a long-term solution to this airport thing,” Morrison said.
There is not currently a long-term solution in place, he said.
Morrison suggested a partnership between the county and private entities to help the airport move forward.
“I hope you will consider that your funding is insufficient,” he said.
Morrison said he is proud to be from Ashtabula County.
Dwight Bowden, president of the Ashtabula County Airport Authority, said Thursday’s meeting reminds him of 2018, when they provided the county with a budget, and found out several months later that they did not get as much as they requested.
“We spent a lot of time and money creating a budget that reflects our absolute operational needs, it’s in the budget,” he said. “We present it, and three months, four months later, we find out in the budget, what’s allocated to us is about 50 percent.”
He said the airport has increased the number of tenant aircraft to 21.
Significant donations have been made to the airport by private individuals, Bowden said.
He said from 2011-22, the airport authority received $6.8 million in private donations, $12.5 million in grant funding, and just under $2 million in county funding.
The board is also increasing the utility of the airport, Bowden said.
Ashtabula Fire Chief Shawn Gruber spoke about how many air ambulance flights take place in the county in a given year.
He said there are approximately 220 life flights from the county per year, and he expects the number to rise
It takes time for a helicopter to get from Cleveland or Middlefield to Ashtabula, he said.
“I believe, if there was that asset that close to us, that’s going to make us think a lot more about calling that resource a lot more,” he said.
South Central Ambulance District EMS Chief Shaun Buehner said they can save money for citizens by driving patients directly to the airport if a helicopter is stationed there.
“It would save a lot of time and a lot of people,” he said.
Gruber said bringing that level of care to the county is invaluable.
Ducro asked what the airport has in the budget that are the absolute must-haves to provide the service.
Bowden said there needs to be a meeting of the minds.
“For us to commit to any long-term agreements is impossible unless we understand how we’re going to stay operational,” he said.
Ducro said the commissioners recognize an air ambulance is a benefit to the county, but it is also a way to offset airport expenses.
Bowden thanked the commissioners for their time.
In other business:
• The commissioners awarded the county’s courthouse signage project to Guide Studio from Cleveland.
Two firms submitted proposals in April.
The signage committee reviewed proposals from the two entities that submitted proposals, and recommended awarding the contract to Guide Studio, according to the resolution.
Katelin Lamson, who has been working on the project, said the project is just to get a signage and way finding plan, to see what the costs will be.
• The commissioners approved seeking bids for the resurfacing of a trio of county roads.
The project includes resurfacing 5.36 miles of Ashtabula-Austinburg Road, 3.6 miles of Lenox-New Lyme Road, and 1.31 miles of Plymouth Ridge Road, with an estimated cost of $1.15 million. Bid opening will take place at 10 a.m. on July 27.
The commissioners also approved seeking bids for rehabilitation of a bridge on Graham Road in Pierpont. The project’s estimated cost is $786,688.50, and will be paid for with federal funds, according to the resolution.
Bids will be opened at 10 a.m. on Aug. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.