ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Arts Center will host a fund-raising event on Jan. 28, featuring comic magician Eric Thompson in 13th Street Theatre.
Appetizers and cocktails will be served from 7-8 p.m. (cash bar). Thompson’s show will run 8-9 p.m., and desserts and coffee will follow in the gallery. Tickets are $25 per person.
Eric Thompson was born and raised in Warren. He attended Youngstown State and Kent State universities. While still a student, he began performing magic and sleight of hand at local bars and restaurants, and performed stand-up at Tickle’s Comedy Club in Warren on weekly amateur nights.
After winning several consecutive amateur competitions, Thompson was booked to open for the national tours of several headlining comedians. Throughout his career, he has shared the stage with hundreds of comedians, including Jay Leno, Andrew Dice Clay, Drew Carey, Sinbad, Richard Jeni, and many more.
Thompson performs abroad and at home for charity. His program, Million Miles Million Smiles, has raised thousands of dollars with benefit shows. He regularly performs in homeless shelters, churches, and for charities raising money and awareness for countless aid and nonprofit organizations.
Ohio Arts Council helps fund the Arts Center with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.
Tickets can be purchased at ashtabulaartscenter.org or at (440) 964-3396. Proceeds will benefit the Ashtabula Arts Center.
