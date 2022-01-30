The wind is blowing and snow is flowing ...
It’s bad enough that it’s the coldest time of year without spending your mornings brushing the snow off your car and then having to bother with a flashing tire pressure light.
Faithful readers know this happens frequently when you start your vehicle on a frigid morning. It could mean the tire pressure is too low, which can lead to a possible flat tire.
My tire pressure light comes on every time the temperature drops below 20 degrees. Then I feel guilty asking the local gas station attendant to check my tires while I remain inside my vehicle with the heater on full blast.
I suppose the attendant has come to expect this from all us old ladies living in northeast Ohio, where current weather conditions can be described as freezing, increasing to totally awful by nightfall.
Don’t get me wrong — at different times of year Ashtabula County is a great place to live — crime is relatively low, the trees, rivers and covered bridges are beautiful and most people are friendly, but don’t get your hopes up, quite yet.
I got 12 feet of snow piled up against my fence. No joke!
The other night the dogs got me up at about two in the morning for their nightly bathroom break. I opened the back door and swoosh! White, cold, evil snow blew in and the dogs decided they didn’t want to go out.
“Oh no! No, no, no. You got me up, you’re going out!” I said.
Darwin, our one-eyed Jack Russell terrier, gave me the stink eye.
Britney, our squirrel-crazy border collie, looked so sad.
“Out!” I ordered.
They quickly did their business and ran back in. I stumbled back to bed.
If you’re new to the area and are wondering when winter will cease, I would estimate late April at the earliest.
It’s not uncommon for a blizzard to strike in April.
When spring does arrive, expect a lot of mud, especially if you have dogs. It’s nearly impossible to keep floors clean in the spring.
But, alas! Summer arrives in June and autumn in September and all is beautiful with the world. That’s when Ashtabula County is at its best, if you ask me.
My snowmobiling faithful readers may think different and I respect that. God bless you, but I’ll stay indoors where it’s warm and cozy — at least until spring.
On the positive side, staff writer Shelley Terry hasn’t seen a tick or mosquito in months!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.