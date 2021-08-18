ASHTABULA — A public hearing for a conditional use permit that would have allowed construction of a Dollar General at the northeast corner of Columbus and Martello Drive has been canceled.
The Ashtabula City Planning Commission had scheduled a public hearing for 5:30 p.m. Thursday. A regular Planning Commission meeting was slated to follow the hearing, but the hearing and the meeting have been canceled, city officials said.
“The developer and landowner terminated their agreement,” City Manager Jim Timonere said at Monday night’s City Council meeting, noting city staff was not going to recommend the land use. “We didn’t think it was harmonious with the neighborhood.”
The developer was interested in the property where Columbus Junior High School was located. The now-vacant lot lies between the entrance to Massucci Field and the Sons of Italy.
City Council President John Roskovics, who serves as council representative on the Planning Commission, doesn’t vote, but he can give input. He said he didn’t believe that location was good for a Dollar General store.
There are currently 15 Dollar General stores in Ashtabula County, including on West Prospect in Ashtabula, Lake Avenue in Ashtabula and North Ridge East in Ashtabula Township.
