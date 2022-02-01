Colebrook woman sentenced to prison for setting husband on fire

JEFFERSON — A 36-year-old woman who admitted to dousing her husband in gasoline and setting him on fire during an argument will spend at least the next decade behind bars.
Tiffany Dawn Hall of Colebrook Township pleaded guilty to three counts Jan. 25 in a plea negotiation with prosecutors in which she would get a stipulated sentence of 10 to 12-and-a-half years.
She pleaded guilty to aggravated, felonious assault and grand theft motor vehicle, according to court records. Count four, breaking and entering, was dismissed, according to court records.
Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas Judge Thomas Harris presided over the sentencing Monday morning.
Hall and her 62-year-old husband were fighting last May about using the phone when she threw a bucket of gasoline on him and lit him on fire, according to sheriff's deputies.
The victim ran across the street to a neighbor’s house where he was sprayed down with a hose until paramedics arrived on the scene.
Hall fled the scene before Ashtabula County Sheriff deputies arrived, stealing a vehicle two blocks down from their home. That vehicle turned up later that day on Route 11 in Plymouth Township, and Hall was arrested without incident, deputies said.
Her husband was airlifted to the burns unit at Akron Children’s Hospital, where he recovered from his injuries.
Hall has been incarcerated in the Ashtabula County jail on a $100,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.