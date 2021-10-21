COLEBROOK TOWNSHIP — Voters will have the chance to decide if the township’s five-year, 1.5-mill fire levy will be replaced.
The levy was last replaced in 2001, Colebrook Township Fiscal Officer John Dolan said. Because of that, the levy is collecting 1.5 mills based on 2001 property values, he said.
Dolan said the levy currently collects about $17,000, and if it were replaced it would collect $28,000 per year.
“The valuation of Colebrook Township in 2001 was $11 million roughly, versus the valuation in 2021 being just over $20 million,” he said. “The current levy that’s on the books collects at the 2001 property valuations,” he said later.
The levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $52.50 per year.
Dolan said the township pays the village of Orwell for fire service, and both the village and Orwell Township have similar 1.5-mill fire levies. The village has a five-year contract with the township for fire protection, which was recently renewed, Dolan said.
The 1.5-mill levy is the township’s only fire levy and it is critical, he said.
“We would not have fire protection coverage if this doesn’t ... get passed,” Dolan said.
The township currently has six levies on the books, but one of those, a levy passed to fund replacement of the community center’s roof, will expire soon and will not be replaced, Dolan said.
Township voters have always been supportive of levies, Dolan said.
“I’ve been the fiscal officer since 2008, and any levy we’ve put on the ballot has passed,” he said.
