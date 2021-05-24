COLEBROOK TOWNSHIP — A township woman is in custody after allegedly throwing gas on a 60-year-old man during a domestic incident Sunday, said Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi.
Niemi said a woman was in a domestic dispute and tossed gasoline on her husband while he was smoking a cigarette and caught fire.
The woman left the residence and drove away in a vehicle, but was later apprehended by an Ashtabula County Sheriff’s deputy who saw her driving near the Parker Road residence where the incident occurred, he said.
Niemi said the incident is still under investigation and did not know what charges might be filed.
Orwell Fire Chief Shane Gregory said the call came in around 11:54 a.m. and went to the intersection of Route 322 and Route 45 at the old Colebrook School.
“We set up a landing area,” Gregory said. He said a helicopter landed at the former school and flew the victim to a hospital.
