Cold-weather workers from many different occupations are challenged annually when temperatures dip into the teens and winter winds start gusting.
Many of the occupations don’t offer the opportunity to wait until the weather gets better to complete the appointed task. Snow-plow operators, utility workers, firefighters, police and many other “front-line” workers have to put on their warm clothes and venture out into the cold weather while many people are lounging on their recliner chairs.
Winter workers can be the difference between life and death for those dependent on reliable heat or the ability to get to a grocery store, or to be rescued from a burning building. Firefighters from Ashtabula and Ashtabula Township recently battled a blaze during a snow storm in Ashtabula.
