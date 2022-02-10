ASHTABULA — The case of Ashtabula resident Nicholas T. Csehi, charged with murder in the shooting death of 43-year-old Randall Cohen, has been bound over to Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court for consideration of the grand jury.
Csehi, 27, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Municipal Court. He is charged with murder and aggravated murder, according to court records.
Cohen suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to Ashtabula County Coroner’s Investigator Keith Stewart.
City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper said police received a call at about 10:30 p.m. Feb. 1, stating people were yelling on Myrtle Avenue in Ashtabula. There was another 9-1-1 call less than a minute later reporting gunshots in the 500 block of Myrtle Avenue.
Within minutes, officers arrived on the scene and found Cohen lying in the driveway. They performed first aid on Cohen until an ambulance arrived. Cohen was taken to Ashtabula County Medical Center, and later pronounced dead, Stewart said.
The suspect, Nicholas T. Csehi, was arrested at the scene and taken to the Justice Center, where he’s been held since Feb. 1 on a $2 million cash, surety or property bond, according to court officials.
Cohen, a Tennessee native, moved to Ashtabula last summer to be with his girlfriend, a relative of Csehi, according to Cooper.
The investigation revealed the two men got into a verbal altercation that eventually turned into a physical fight, Cooper said.
The argument continued outside the home when Csehi went to his car, allegedly grabbed a gun and shot Cohen, Cooper said.
Csehi later told police they were arguing over a dog, Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said.
“The Ashtabula Solicitor’s Office commends the members of the Ashtabula Police Department for their prompt response to this crime and the thorough and efficient investigation they conducted,” Cooper said. “On behalf of the Ashtabula police and my office, I wish to extend our deepest sympathy to the family of Randall Cohen at this time of great sadness for them.”
