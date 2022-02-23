CONNEAUT — High waters have damaged a number of baseball fields along Conneaut Creek.
John McFadden, board president of the Conneaut Local Youth Organization, said there is significant damage to all seven of CLYO’s baseball fields, located along Conneaut Creek, and structures at the facility have flooded.
“It’s devastating,” McFadden said.
He said he recently went to check on the ice dam on Conneaut Creek.
“The following day, pictures started flooding in from people I know, from Facebook,” McFadden said. “Out of our seven fields, there is significant damage to all of it. Fences are down, half the roadway was washed away, internal structures all got flooded.”
McFadden said a group was able to get equipment out of the area on Monday night, so that if the area flooded again, it would not be damaged further.
The flood waters have receded quite a bit, McFadden said.
McFadden said appointments have been made with contractors to get an exact price for the repairs. A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for the cost of repairs, which can be found at https://gofund.me/6daada9f, he said.
High school baseball games start at the end of March, CLYO was planning to host soccer games in April, and little league starts in May, McFadden said.
“There’s no way we’re going to be able to recover from this without significant help from our community,” McFadden said.
McFadden said he will be meeting later this week with the Conneaut Area City Schools to discuss options, and the city’s Public Works Department offered their assistance.
“We would help anyone, that’s kind of our outward position,” City Manager Jim Hockaday said. He said the city would offer as much help as possible, when time allows.
“If the city of Conneaut can help, we will always help,” he said. Hockaday said there were no Dumpsters located at the facility at this time of year, so he offered use of the city’s Dumpsters for trash from the clean-up.
Conneaut Area City Schools Athletic Director Joel Taylor said it is too early to tell if the district will be able to use the fields for baseball and softball this year.
“This isn’t the first flood that’s ever happened down there, this isn’t the first time ice has come and broken fences,” Taylor said. “This is the worst that many people have seen it.” There have been seasons before when fences were damaged, but not to this extent, he said.
District Superintendent Lori Riley said she and Taylor were looking around Conneaut on Tuesday for potential sites to be used for practice or games if CLYO is not available.
“We’re still trying hard to get sports for this year going,” McFadden said. “We’ll do the best we can.”
