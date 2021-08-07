BY SHELLEY TERRY
JEFFERSON — Mr. Cracker Jack and Company plan to bring the 175th Ashtabula County Fair to life with a magic show and balloon creations.
Fair Board members guarantee Cracker Jack will be the talk of the fair, providing glitter tattoos, face painting and costumed characters for kids of all ages.
Fairgoers also will find the following free shows at the fair:
• MAX POWER & NITRO — Power up with Max Power, a -9-feet tall robot with LED lighting. Max walks, talks and dances to music from his very own sound system while interacting with people. Max is available for photos. Look for Max on the midway in his custom-made mini monster truck.
• READY GO DOG SHOW — America’s favorite Frisbee dogs will delight fairgoers with their tricks and dives.
• REX AND DANA — Get set for a little magic and a lot of family fun with these two guys.
• JUNGLE TERRY — The local animal show is slated for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday at the entertainment tent.
