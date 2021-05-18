JEFFERSON — Law enforcement officers from all over Ashtabula County gathered on Monday morning to reinforce the importance of wearing seatbelts as Ashtabula County Safe Communities helped kick off of the annual Cick it or Ticket program.
“Not only are we up across the state, but we are up in Ashtabula County with unbuckled fatalities,” said Sgt. Aaron Belcher of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
He said alcohol-related crashes are also up.
ACSC Coordinator Sandy Pulsifer said Ashtabula County has an 83.3-percent seatbelt use record. She said that is good, but not good enough.
Pulsifer said early education is important in the development of seatbelt use for motorists and their passengers.
“It is hard to change the mind of an adult,” she said.
“Unfortunately, we have a heck of a job to educate them” said Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi.
Ashtabula County Commissioner J.P. Ducro said he would like to see the medical community emphasis the importance of using car seats and to help detail the importance of correctly using them.
Jefferson Police Chief David Wassie said a lot of hospitals provide a car seats for newborns, but don’t install them.
ACSC Assistant Coordinator Joe Carroll a third-grade seat belt education course was helpful to get children to be a part of the program.
“Those kids would encourage their parents to put their seatbelts on,” he said.
Pulsifer also presented Wassie with an award for his commitment to the organization. Wassie is retiring at the beginning of June.
Pulsifer said another Click it or Ticket event is scheduled for the Conneaut rest stop on Interstate 90 at 10 a.m. on May 27.
“It is truly an amazing event when you have the two states cooperating,” she said. “I hope it bring awareness and gets the officers [involved].”
Pulsifer said the organization runs a twice-a-month teen remedial driving course for those with their first driving offense. She said a driving simulator is also used regularly to show ways driving may be affected negatively.
The simulator has been on hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, but may be back on the street soon.
“We try to use it at every school and festivals that are inside. It will definitely be at the [Ashtabula County] Fair,” Pulsifer said.
