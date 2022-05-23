ANDOVER — The Click it or Ticket/Border 2 Border kick off was Wednesday at Pymatuning State Park, organized by Ashtabula County Safe Communities.
Ashtabula County commissioners Casey Kozlowski and Kathryn Whittington presented Ashtabula County Safe Communities with a proclamation recognizing Click it or Ticket.
State and local law enforcement officers also came out to support the campaign, which runs from today to June 5.
As motorists head out for the Memorial Day holiday, they will likely see more law enforcement on the roads as part of the Click It or Ticket campaign. This campaign reminds drivers and their passengers of the importance of buckling up and the legal consequences – including fines – for not wearing a seatbelt.
“Ashtabula County Safe Communities wants the act of buckling up to be automatic to all drivers and passengers,” said Sandy Pulsifer, a member. “It’s not just a safe thing to do — it’s the law. Buckling up is the simplest thing one can do to limit injury or save your life during a crash.”
Seat belts can reduce the risk of injury by 50 percent and the risk of dying by 45 percent, according to law enforcement.
The odds of flying through a windshield is drastically increased 30 percent of the time if the driver is unrestrained.
More than half of teens ages 13-19 and adults aged 20-44 who died in crashes in 2018 were not buckled up. Children are more likely to follow their parents’ behaviors, and if you’re not wearing your seat belt they’re not going to wear their seat belts.
