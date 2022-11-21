GENEVA — The Cleveland firefighter who died in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 90 Saturday night grew up in Geneva and graduated from Geneva High School in 1989.
Firefighter Johnny Tetrick, 51, a 27-year veteran of the Cleveland Fire Department, was working the scene of a motor vehicle accident on I-90 near the Martin Luther King exit.
At about 8:15 p.m., he was struck by a vehicle that went around emergency vehicles, according to a Facebook post from Cleveland Fire Fighters IAFF Local 93.
Ashtabula Fire Chief Shawn Gruber, who’s also a Geneva High School graduate, went to school with Tetrick and considered him a close friend.
“Johnny was just a wonderful person,” Gruber said. “I’ve known him for more than 30 years and I was just with him. He was talking about how he loves living and working up in Cleveland.”
Tetrick leaves behind three daughters, he said.
The driver who struck Tetrick fled the scene, but firefighters gave police a description of the vehicle — a white Chevy Malibu with front-end damage.
Bratenahl police officers caught up with a suspect, Leander Bissell, 40, of Cleveland, around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to reports.
Bissell made his initial court appearance Monday morning. He faces felony charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and failing to stop after an accident, according to Cleveland Municipal Court records.
A judge set bail at $500,000, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 29.
Gov. Mike DeWine on Sunday ordered United States and the State of Ohio flags be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds in Cuyahoga County, as well as at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center and Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus until sunset on the day of Tetrick’s funeral.
