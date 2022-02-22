CLEVELAND – The Alzheimer’s Association Cleveland Area Chapter has launched a new Facebook series to help Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers throughout northeast Ohio.
The Facebook Caregiver Corner Series is a noontime program focused on a series of topics with a question and answer period for caregivers to get details, advice, and tips about topics ranging from how to care for yourself as a caregiver, how to address eating and nutrition for your loved one and tips on traveling with your loved one.
The sessions, which are free to the public, are broadcast the last Monday of each month at noon on the Association’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AlzCleveland. The next Caregiver Corner will be at noon on Feb. 28.
The Caregiver Corner series augments the association’s regular educational programs. Those sessions, delivered through videoconferencing, often last an hour.
Rebecca Hall, program director for the Cleveland Area Alzheimer’s Association, said the Facebook Caregiver Corner Series offers caregivers a shorter educational session, 15 to 20 minutes, with a greater opportunity for them to share immediate issues.
“We just want to be able to reach a wider audience. This allows us to focus on a specific topic and get more in-depth with it and be able to provide it in a shorter period of time,” Hall said.
Because of COVID-19, unpaid caregivers are spending more time with their loved ones and possibly more time doing direct care. Alzheimer’s caregivers are reporting that they feel isolated, lonely and overwhelmed.
“We know that our caregivers are stressed trying to take care of the needs of their loved one, and we also know they need support,” Hall said. “The Caregiver Corner Series will live on the Association’s Facebook page, so they can be viewed at any time.”
Caregivers can also contact the Cleveland Chapter during office hours at 216-342-5556 or through the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900, which provides around-the-clock care.
