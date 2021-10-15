Volunteers are needed to assist in two clean-up projects in Geneva on Saturday morning, according to a press release from Geneva City Councilman Jeff Griffiths.
Griffiths is chairman of the Geneva’s Sustainability Commission that focuses on creating projects that assist in making integrated environmental goals.
He said volunteers are need from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the downtown area and at Memorial Field and from 2 to 4 p.m. at Kiwanis Park and the Route 20/West Main underpass.
Anyone under 18 years of age must bring a signed waver to participate and all participants are asked to dress for the weather. Gloves and garbage bags will be provided.
A clean-up event at Greenlawn Memory Gardens in North Kingsville is scheduled for Nov. 1, according to a press release.
The clean-up of the grounds takes place from dawn to dusk with the grounds crew available to assist in the retrieval of items from graves. All plastic flowers and mementos will be removed
“At this time winter wreaths may be placed on graves and will remain until March,” the press release states.
An open house at Greenlawn Memory Gardens is also scheduled Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Greenlawn Memory Gardens with doughnuts and hot cider for those in attendance.
