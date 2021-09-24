ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — High winds brought one gas station’s canopy down during Wednesday evening’s storm.
The Clark gas station canopy at 3312 N. Ridge E. (Route 20), across from Walmart, buckled and partially came down, said store manager Tricia Manzi.
No one was injured.
“I think the rain and wind hit a weak point and it came down,” Manzi said Thursday. “We have it all blocked off. Thank God it didn’t hurt our brand new pumps.”
Ashtabula Township Trustee Bambi Paulchel was thankful, too.
“The gas station was our only casualty,” said Bambi Paulchel, Ashtabula Township trustee. “The canopy wasn’t strong enough to withstand the gusts of wind and pouring rain.”
Munzi said she made a couple of calls to have someone come out and clean it all up.
Area residents were alerted to a severe thunderstorm and tornado watch at about 4 p.m. Wednesday. A tornado warning soon followed at about 4:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland.
Hazardous weather conditions continued Thursday on Lake Erie, with NWS warning of rip currents through Friday.
As for temperatures, forecasters say it’s time to get out those sweatshirts, with highs on Thursday only reaching 58 degrees. Today expect mostly cloudy skies through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high of 71 degrees.
