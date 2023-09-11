ORWELL — A crowd gathered on Sunday afternoon to for the dedication of a memorial to Company A of the 6th Ohio Volunteer Cavalry, which was formed in early September of 1861.
Ken Lawrence, the organizer of the event, told attendees about the history of the company. Twenty five men volunteered to join the cavalry after an early September, 1861 rally in the then-Orwell Town Hall, which was located near the spot of the monument, he said.
Those 25 men were the core of the company, and the company fought at Kelly’s Ford, the Gettysburg campaign, Sheridan’s Raid, and a number of other battles, Lawrence said.
“The last battle was on April 9, 1865, Appomattox Court House, Virginia,” he said. “Three-and-a-half years of war came at a price for Company A, as 29 troopers would be captured, 25 wounded, three twice, some of those would die of their wounds after the war. And 11 would pay the ultimate sacrifice.”
Lawrence said his love of history started in junior high school, and grew as he learned about his family history.
He said he sent a letter to Civil War historian Michael Kraus with the idea for the memorial in 1998.
“It is easy and sometimes painful to remember our own friends and loved ones who have perished in our nation’s service, but as time passes, and when all who know these heroes are gone, often their histories fade away,” Lawrence said. “We are hoping today that this monument will help us look back into our past, and in that process, to rediscover these local men and their deeds.”
The front of the memorial has information on the founding of the company, and the back of the monument has a list of the men from the company who died during the Civil War.
Kraus said thanked Lawrence for letting him be involved.
“Listening to the history of the 6th Ohio Cavalry, and thinking what a small town this is, what a huge contribution they made, that monuments like this need to be in towns like this, where people remember who came before them,” he said.
Lawrence thanked the Orwell Township Trustees allowing the monument to be placed on township property, and for installing the sidewalk and footer for the monument.
“When I approached them on this project approximately a year ago, I’ve had nothing but their blessing and full support,” he said.
The Orwell American Legion post contributed funds and support to the memorial, Lawrence said.
He also thanked Scott and Lori Hilts, who paid for the stone for the monument.
Lawrence thanked Travis Cook from Scorpio Sculpture for his work on the monument.
Orwell Township Trustee Mark Hart thanked Lawrence for his work on the memorial and his dedication to Company A.
Orwell Village Manager Tami Pentek presented a proclamation recognizing the men of Company A for their valor.
Gary Morris, from the Orwell American Legion, read the dedication for the monument to the crowd.
“I dedicate it to the memory of those who fell in service to our country, I dedicate it in the name of those who offered their lives so justice, freedom and democracy might survive, to the victories and ideals to the people of the world,” he said. “The lives of those who have made the supreme sacrifice are glorious before us. Their deeds are an inspiration.”
