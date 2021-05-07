ASHTABULA — The Civic Development Corporation has a new president and vice president, after completing their 2020 fundraiser.
Dr. Lori Herpen is the new president of the CDC. Herpin, a doctor at DeCato and Associates, was elected to the CDC board in 1998, and served as chair of the 2005 fundraising campaign, according to a press release from the CDC. Herpin served as vice president during the 2020 fundraising campaign.
Jeremy Powers is the new vice president, after joining the CDC board in 2016, according to the release.
CDC Executive Director Amanda Tirotta praised Herpen and Powers in the release.
“[Herpin] is knowledgeable in CDC history and past campaigns,” she said in the release. “She has a desire to always look for creative avenues to connect CDC throughout the community.”
In the release, Tirotta said Powers has strong analytical skills, worldly approaches to problem solving and an innate ability to manage projects.
She also thanked Stephen Varcktte, the former president, who will remain on as a board member.
“Steve was an outstanding president,” Tirotta said in the release. “His genuine authenticity and ability to connect with community members and leaders made him invaluable to the success of our 2020 Campaign and we are grateful he will continue as a board member.”
The CDC’s 2020 campaign provided funding for 15 projects around the county, including the Pymatuning Valley Greenway Trail, a pavilion in the Ashtabula Harbor and improvements to parks in Conneaut, Ashtabula, Andover and Geneva-on-the-Lake, according to the CDC’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.