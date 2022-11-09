ASHTABULA — Lake Avenue will be less bumpy in the coming year, thanks to City Council.
Council approved an ordinance Monday night authorizing the city manager to enter into a $32,770 contract with Rocky Road Paving in Geneva to fix the street cuts on Lake Avenue.
“We have identified a cut area from West 24th Street, south to Route 20,” City Manager Jim Timonere said. “We believe it will make a significant improvement.”
Council also approved an ordinance authorizing Timonere to enter into a $23,100 contract with Rocky Road Paving for other street-cut road restorations throughout the city.
City Council accepted and approved a donation from the Molded Fiber Glass Foundation to buy a Kawasaki Mule and Skid for the Ashtabula City Fire Department.
Mules are used to carry needed supplies and equipment to firefighters and to remove items that are no longer needed on the fire line.
Council then authorized the manager to buy a 2023 Kawasaki Mule Pro FX EPS LE for $15,874 from Loudermilk Tractor & Cycle in Saybrook Township.
“That’s very generous of MFG,” City Council President John Roskovics said.
Timonere said, “They have been wonderful partners with the city.”
In other business:
• City offices will be closed Friday for the Veterans Day holiday, but garbage pick-up service will be held as usual.
• Finance Director Traci Welch said there will be a public hearing on the 2023 budget at 6 p.m. Dec. 5 in council chambers. The budget will then be posted for 10 days. Council will vote on the budget on Dec. 19.
• Ward 4 Councilman Calvin Crawford reported the Dragon Empowerment Center at Huron Primary School is in need of clothes and food for children. Donations can be dropped off at any Ashtabula Area City Schools office.
The next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Municipal Building.
