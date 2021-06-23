ASHTABULA — Come June 19, 2022, will the post office be open? Banks? Businesses? What about city offices?
That’s the question city officials and union leaders plan to discuss in the near future, City Manager Jim Timonere said at Monday night’s virtual City Council meeting.
Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the end of slavery by marking the day enslaved people in Texas learned they were free, is now a federal holiday. But practices for marking the holiday aren’t clear yet.
“We have to discuss how the city is going to honor that holiday,” Timonere said. “It’ll be a holiday.”
The city’s policy has been if the holiday falls later in the week, employees get Friday off; if it’s early in week, they get Monday off, he said.
Establishing a new federal holiday caused people to scramble to honor it, but locally, there was already a celebration of freedom planned for last Saturday at Lake Shore Park.
Leaders of the Ashtabula Black community hosted a celebration last year and hope to continue the event annually, said Sal Jackson, one of the organizers of the event.
He said the celebration is especially relevant in Ashtabula County because of the connection to freeing slaves through the Underground Railroad.
In other business
• Ward 5 Council person Jane Haines requested more police presence on West 58th Street, where motorists are speeding up and down the street, especially after 6 p.m.
• Council approved an ordinance authorizing the manager to enter into a $37,867 contract with Bob Ross Auto Group for the purchase of a GMC 3500 truck for water pollution control through the state cooperative purchasing program.
• Council approved an ordinance authorizing Timonere to enter into two $12,000 agreements for educational stipends — for a total of $24,000 — for two people on the civil service list for hire by the police department. The money will be used to pay for them to attend the police academy, with certain conditions.
• The manager asked for an ordinance authorizing him to enter into an agreement with Great Wave Communication for IT services at a cost of $2,800 a month. The city uses Great Wave now and is very pleased with their service, Timonere said.
• Council gave the manager the go-ahead to reappoint Janet Vettel and Mark Brockway to the city port authority.
The next regular council meeting will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 6 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building. Chairs will be spaced apart and people who are not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask.
