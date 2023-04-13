CONNEAUT — The city of Conneaut is taking steps to try to bolster the monarch butterfly population.
At a meeting on Monday, council altered the city’s ordinances regarding weeds to eliminate milkweed growing six inches or taller as a public nuisance, as part of the city’s participation in the National Wildlife Foundation’s Mayors’ Monarch Pledge.
First Ward Councilman Rick Gaugh said on Wednesday the change is intended to encourage people to plant milkweed.
According to the National Wildlife Foundation, the monarch butterfly population has declined 90 percent since the 1990s. They lay their eggs on milkweed, and as caterpillars, they exclusively eat milkweed. According to the National Wildlife Foundation, milkweed creates toxins, and makes them taste bad, deterring predators.
“You don’t have monarch butterflies if you don’t have milkweed,” Gaugh said. “They lay their eggs in milkweed, and that’s the food for the larva, around here.”
Monarch butterflies are not doing well, he said.
“They’re going to be extinct if we don’t do something,” Gaugh said.
He said 20 years ago, more than one billion eastern monarch butterflies migrated to Mexico, and by 2014, 60 million made the trip.
Gaugh said the city will plant milkweed in a pair of plots at the east end of the municipal parking lot.
The milkweed may not be planted this year, because to plant it this year, the seeds would have to be placed in a refrigerator for two weeks to shock the seeds, he said.
After planned construction on Broad Street is completed, plans are being developed to plant wildflowers along the slope, Gaugh said.
Gaugh encouraged people to attend the 2023 Northeast Ohio Pollinator Summer Festival, which will take place on June 10 at Gateway Elementary School and the Outdoor Learning Center.
“I went there last year, and I was pretty amazed,” he said.
This year’s event will include talks from Lara Roketenetz on backyard pollinators and Jim McCormac on moths on the morning of the 10th, and a variety of activities in the afternoon. The afternoon activities are free, but the talks have a $15 admission fee.
More information about the event can be found at u.osu.edu/neops2020.
