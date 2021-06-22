City Solicitor announces plans for retirement

ASHTABULA — After serving the city for nearly 14 years, Solicitor Michael Franklin announced Monday night his intent to retire.
His formal resignation tentatively will be effective Sept. 4, he said.
Franklin, a Republican who first won the solicitor’s seat in late 2007, serves the city of Ashtabula, as well as the three surrounding townships — Saybrook, Plymouth and Ashtabula — as prosecutor in the Municipal Court.
“It has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life,” he said. “But I would like to retire from public service this year.”
The City Charter indicates that City Council will be charged with appointing a replacement for Franklin. The charter states the replacement will serve until the next municipal election, but also indicates that candidates for the Solicitor’s office must file petitions in time for the May primary, which is already past.
The Ohio Revised Code states when there is a vacancy in the position of law director (elected, not appointed) and a municipal election is more than 60 days away, there is to be a special election.
“To avoid confusion, I am delaying my departure until less than 60 days before the next municipal election, so the person appointed will have until the municipal election in November of 2023 to settle into the office,” he said. “I think the city will get better service from someone who can focus on the job rather than an immediate election.”
Among Franklin’s accomplishments is the negotiation of the current city-county sewer agreement, which nets the city more than $56,000 in additional income tax revenue from the Joint Economic Development Districts (JEDD).
The Solicitor’s Office has prepared more than 1,500 ordinances for City Council. As solicitor, he’s participated in negotiating more than a dozen separate bargaining agreements with three employee unions.
During Franklin’s time in office, he and assistant prosecutor Lori Lamer prosecuted an average of 6,330 criminal cases per year.
Franklin was first elected city solicitor by defeating incumbent Tom Simon by 132 votes on Nov. 6, 2007, according to the Ashtabula County Board of Elections. Simon held that office for 22 years.
At the time, Franklin said he believed he gained public favor when he opposed an illegal tax by Ashtabula city officials known as the safety service fee in 2006.
Franklin and his wife, Betsy, have been married 36 years and have two adult sons and four grandchildren.
