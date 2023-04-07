ASHTABULA — City residents are reminded to take advantage of the city’s leaf bag program throughout the months of April and May.
Public Works crews will pick up the leaves for free starting Monday in the wards and will start April 17 for the harbor, City Manager Jim Timonere said at Monday night’s City Council meeting.
It continues every other week, he said.
• The harbor route is Walnut Blvd., south to Carpenter Road and the Ashtabula River to the city limits.
• The ward route is all homes not picked up by the harbor route. The leaf bags will be picked up on their respective trash day.
• For curbside pickup, leaves must be bagged in biodegradable bags.
• Sticks and branches should be bundled no longer than three feet and no more than 20 pounds.
During the other eight months of the year, city residents are able to throw away yard waste bags at the Public Works Department on West 24th Street. Cameras have been installed at Public Works to make sure no one abuses the service, the manager said.
Curbside recycling has been a success in Wards 1 and 2, since starting four years ago.
“We are seeing a 15 to 20 percent reduction at the landfill [since recycling began],” Timonere said, noting recycling for the entire city is on the horizon.
The manager created a page on the city’s website, www.cityofashtabula.com, dedicated strictly to recycling.
Each heavy-duty, animal-resistant recycling cart holds 64 gallons and includes information on the lid about what can be recycled. Garbage carts are black while recycling carts are blue with a yellow lid.
The blue and yellow recycling cart also enables collection by an automatic truck, which enhances safety for the city’s sanitation workers by reducing back injuries from lifting heavy carts, he said.
Residents can place rubbish and recyclable materials at the curb no earlier than 6 p.m. the night before and by 7 a.m. on the day of the scheduled pickup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.