ASHTABULA — Motorists soon will have another place to fill their gas tanks, wash their vehicles and grab a quick snack.
The city’s planningcommission approved a conditional-use permit Thursday night for a gas station/convenience store and car wash on a one-acre lot at 1011 West Prospect Rd.
“This was an old gas station back in the day; across from BJ Baker [Bicycle Shop and Services],” City Manager Jim Timonere said. “The new owner wants to reopen and add a car wash.”
Two residents expressed concerns during a public hearing held before the regular meeting. Ashtabula developer, Ron Kister, who owns the building to the east of the site, spoke in favor of the project.
City Council President John Roskovics said the land owner also owns the Clark station across Route 20 from Bob Evan’s restaurant in Ashtabula Township.
“It may be some time before he opens because he said tanks are on back order,” Roskovics said. “The planning commission did suggest a taller fence on the back west side to shield a house off the street.”
When renovations are complete, the owner wants to offer area residents a gas station, convenient store and a drive-through car wash, Roskovics said.
The planning commission also approved a used automotive dealership at 943 West Prospect Rd.
