CONNEAUT — Members of City Council and City Manager Jim Hockaday met with a representative of Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted’s office on Wednesday to discuss issues facing the city.
Council President Jon Arcaro and Hockaday spoke to Mike Kahoe, Husted’s representative for northeast Ohio, on a number of issuesww.
Arcaro asked Kahoe to pass along to Husted his desire to see the state’s local government fund restored.
“The restoration of those funds would certainly be nice,” Arcaro said.
The local government fund was eliminated during the 2008 financial crisis.
Kahoe said Arcaro was not the first person to bring up the issue.
Hockaday spoke about the issues with managing state routes in Conneaut. The city covers 27 square miles, and has 55 lane miles of state routes.
Conneaut has spent $5 million on state routes over the last four years, Hockaday said.
“I’m not saying that we haven’t been competitive and received Municipal Bridge funds or Small Cities funding, because we do go after those,” he said.
Those sources do not pay for all of the project costs.
Hockaday proposed a change to the interest rate structure for loans from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s State Infrastructure Bank. SIB loans have had a fixed three-percent interest rate for 20 years, he said.
Some loans the city qualifies for from other state entities have zero percent interest, he said.
The state gives the city a little more than $30,000 per year to maintain all the state routes in the city, Arcaro said.
Hockaday said the city has a good relationship with ODOT, but many times issues facing the city are in the domain of the state legislature or governor’s office.
“And we’re crack sealing, filling potholes, paving, plowing, we’re doing everything, for that $30,000,” he said. “And one of the biggest complaints complaints we get from the community is, ‘When is my local street going to see attention?’”
The city of Conneaut has a number of unique challenges, Hockaday said.
Conneaut Municipal Judge Nicholas Iarocci spoke to Kahoe about Renewal Court, a substance abuse and mental illness specialized docket court that he recently started.
“If certified fully, it would be one of four SAMI courts in the state of Ohio,” Iarocci said.
Iarocci has recently hired a new coordinator for the court, he said.
“We’ve got a very large mental health problem, not just in Conneaut but in all of Ashtabula County,” he said.
There is no space in City Hall to use to meet with participants, Iarocci said.
Kahoe said he would report back to the relevant state agencies and people in Husted’s office.
Arcaro asked him to relay city officials’ concerns. “Any kind of help, or consideration, or understanding would definitely be nice,” he said.
Hockaday and Arcaro asked Kahoe to extend an invitation to Husted to attend the ribbon cutting for the city’s dredged material facility, which is expected to be completed this summer. The facility, which will separate dredged material into its component parts, which can then be sold, was funded through money from the state.
Kahoe said he would pass the invitation to Husted, and suggest that he could visit the site the next time he is in the area.
