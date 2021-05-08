City of Ashtabula receives award for its annual finance report

ASHTABULA — City Council gave accolades to Finance Director Traci Welch at Monday’s virtual meeting after hearng her department received an award of excellence.
The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in financial reporting to City of Ashtabula for its comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2019.
Welch credited her “great team” of workers for the award.
The report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.