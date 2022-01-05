ASHTABULA — Just a few days into the new year, Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere said the city health department reports 169 active cases of COVID-19.
That figure is for the city of Ashtabula alone, and brings the total number of cases in the city to 3,663, Timonere said at Monday night’s City Council meeting.
“There’s been a surge, a significant increase,” he said. “Please consider getting vaccinated.”
Timonere said city health officials also report seven hospitalizations, as of Monday, bringing the total hospitalizations to 227.
Most discouraging is the news that six city residents have died from COVID-19 since Dec. 28, he said, noting that brings the total number of deaths to 68.
“I think you are crazy if you don’t get vaccinated,” he said.
Council Vice President Michael Speelman said, “If you don’t get vaccinated, you are betting your life.”
Timonere agreed.
“And it’s not just old people [who are dying],” he said. “If you want to take that gamble, God bless you.”
In other business, Council President John Roskovics asked City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper to prepare a resolution to increase Clerk of Council Stacy Senskey’s salary by $7,000 a year.
“It’s part of the contract when we hired her,” he said. “Once she became a certified clerk, which we will celebrate on the 18th [of January], we said we would adjust her pay.”
Senskey, who was hired in August 2019, agreed to a five-year contract with a starting pay of $46,000.
Before coming to the city, Senskey served five years as the chief deputy of the Ashtabula County Treasurer’s Office.
She replaced Clerk of Council LaVette Hennigan, who officially retired Jan. 1, 2020.
A graduate of Harbor High School, Senskey and her husband, Greg, make their home in Saybrook Township.
A total of 19 people applied for the clerk of council position, but in the end, council’s search committee chose Senskey because of her experience in government and commitment to the community.
The clerk makes sure City Council follows specific procedures, keeps minutes of meetings, provides council members with information they might need to make informed decisions and keeps track of all legislation passed.
Under announcements, Timonere reminded residents the city will be picking up Christmas trees this week and next week. Residents are asked to remove all ornaments and lights before placing the tree on the tree lawn.
The manager also made a formal request for an ordinance authorizing him to enter into a $23,214 contract with Refuse Equipment and Truck Service of Ashtabula for sanitation transfer trailer repairs.
Council unanimously approved the request.
City Council’s next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Monday, Jan. 17 is the Martin Luther King holiday. All city offices will be closed.
