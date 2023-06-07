ASHTABULA — City Council officially welcomed shipmates attending the 2023 68th annual USS Ashtabula reunion by adopting a resolution in honor of them at its Monday night meeting.
The shipmates will be in town today through Saturday at the Hampton Inn in Austinburg.
“We are honored the retirees of the USS Ashtabula decided to hold their 2023 Reunion here in Ashtabula County and we extend our sincerest thanks and appreciation for your service to our communities, our nation and to the world,” the resolution reads.
“Now, it is therefore resolved that this City Council and these public officials of the City of Ashtabula, Ohio, do hereby convey to the retirees of the USS Ashtabula our sincere appreciation and gratitude for your service to our nation. We hope you enjoy your stay in the county bearing the name of this mighty ship.”
City Council Vice President Michael Speelman will present the shipmates of the USS Ashtabula with the resolution.
Several organizations in Ashtabula are helping plan activities and tours in the city and surrounding area and are planning a special welcome, City Council President John Roskovics said.
The USS Ashtabula was a Cimarron-class fleet oiler of the U.S. Navy in service from 1943 to 1991. She survived three wars and was awarded eight battle stars for World War II service, four battle stars for Korean War service, and eight campaign stars for Vietnam War service.
“The USS Ashtabula had a long service,” Speelman said.
In the mid-1960s Ashtabula became the lead ship of her class, when she and seven other Cimarron-class oilers were lengthened. She has been the only U.S. Navy ship to bear the name Ashtabula.
In other business, council passed an ordinance authorizing City Manager Jim Timonere to enter into a $42,420 contract with Rocky Road Paving of Geneva for street cut road restorations.
Timonere announced that the city’s summer road paving projects start today with milling.
“We hope to be wrapping up the project by the end of July,” he said. “Please be cautious of construction workers out there.”
Speelman reported on the minutes of council’s safety forces committee. Police Chief Robert Stell said the city has had three homicides in the past six weeks, and all of the suspects have been arrested and charged.
Fire Capt. Stephen Chase has been busy going through the city’s revised code and made 40 pages of changes, bringing the city’s fire code up to the Ohio Revised Code, Speelman said.
“It was an enormous amount of work,” he said, noting he will be bringing the changes to council at its next meeting.
Ward 1 Councilperson Kym Foglio thanked Chase for his hard work.
In other business:
• Council authorized the manager to enter into a contract with Xylem Water Solutions USA of Charlotte, N.C., as the sole source supplier for the service of UV systems at the water pollution control plant.
• Council approved an ordinance providing for the issuance and sale of bonds in the amount of $860,000 to buy a new ladder fire truck for the city fire department.
• Council approved an ordinance authorizing the manager to enter into a partnership with Ashtabula County to file an application with the Ohio Development Service Agency to apply for Community Housing Impact and Preservation Program (CHIP) grand funds.
• Timonere said the Ohio Department of Transportation agreed to bump up the Routes 531 and 84 projects to summer 2024.
“We are excited about that,” he said.
• The manager also reported that the Petmin project does not have a restart date yet. The project is slated for Kinder Morgan Pinney Dock. The $454 million, pig iron facility is being developed by Petmin USA.
• Timonere reminded residents that shooting off fireworks in the city is illegal, even on holidays.
• Three town houses are to be built at 4th Street and Franklin Avenue. They will mirror the new ones on Bridge Street, but with an A-frame roof, Roskovics said.
Council’s next meeting will start at 7 p.m. June 20 at the Municipal Building.
